Facebook HR exec reveals the most essential question to ask in a job interview

The most important question to ask candidates during a job interview isn't the most complicated one.

Tudor Havriliuc, Vice President of Compensation, Benefits and Global Mobility at Facebook, says the query from which he learns the most about a job seeker is simply, "Why?"

"We ask [candidates] about why they want to join," he says. "We also make sure that we really understand what their values are. Do they share the same values of connecting the world, of building social value?"

Havriliuc spoke with CNBC in advance of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Roadshow, at which Facebook will explore what has made it such a coveted employer.