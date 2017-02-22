The 22 jobs with the toughest interview questions

Science shows that you may only have one second to make the right impression in a job interview.

While most candidates are prepared for typical interview interview questions about their greatest weakness or when they faced a difficult decision, being able to handle the oddest of inquiries can be what sets you apart.

"If you could take anyone on a road trip with you, who would you take and why?"

"How would you find the square root of 1.2?"

"If you were a Muppet, which character would you be?"

Those are just a few of the many surprising queries that made Glassdoor's list of jobs with the toughest interview questions. Analysts at the job search platform combed its millions of anonymous company reviews and picked some of the most difficult prompts out there.

How would you answer these unusual interview questions?



1. "How do you explain a vending machine to someone who hasn't seen or used one before?"

— Global Data Analyst, Bloomberg L.P.