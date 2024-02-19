Don't make this critical mistake, says ex-Amazon recruiter—it almost cost 'the most qualified' candidate a 7-figure offer

Former Amazon recruiter Lindsay Mustain has several key pieces of advice she gives to job candidates. First, "nobody hires you to sit there and keep the seat warm," she says. So when crafting your resume and the answers you give during a job interview, think about "the result of the work you do" and be specific when giving examples. Did you increase sales by 30%? Help the company triple its revenue? Give 42 presentations to the C-suite every month? Say that. You'll also want to be clear about what tasks you took on, especially as they relate to the job you're applying for. Mustain, now the CEO of career coaching company Talent Paradigm, remembers an instance in which forgetting that critical component could've cost one jobseeker a pretty significant package. "His job offer with stock options was worth seven figures," she says. Here's what happened.

'I have zero clue what this person does'

While Mustain was working at Amazon, an applicant sent her a message on LinkedIn. He said he'd been applying to jobs at the company and no one was calling him back. He was a former Top Gun commander, he wrote, as well as a former White House aide to two presidents and a Harvard alumnus. "This might be the most qualified person I've ever heard," Mustain says she thought. The problem was, despite these impressive achievements, Mustain still felt that "I have zero clue what this person does." He didn't include his specific at-work accomplishments or the kinds of tasks he took on in previous jobs. It wasn't clear that he had the experience Amazon needed for any role.

Show 'what you bring to the table'