The No. 1 resume mistake according to ex-Amazon recruiter: You see it 'all the way up to the C-suite'

Lindsay Mustain has looked at a lot of resumes in her more than a decade in talent acquisition.

"Literally a million," she says. The former Amazon recruiter is now the CEO of career coaching company Talent Paradigm and has seen candidates include some mind-boggling elements to their resumes — like stickers and a picture of themselves holding a shotgun.

But there's one mistake she sees jobseekers make over and over again, what she calls giving "Miss America answers," or ones she'd imagine hearing in a pageant. These are simple statements that don't give much insight into what candidates actually accomplished on the job. It's happening from the junior level "all the way up to the C-suite," she says, and it's preventing jobseekers from standing out.

Here's what Miss America answers are and how to avoid writing them.

