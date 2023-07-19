Former Google recruiter’s No. 1 resume red flag: ‘There's zero chance you're going to move forward’

Writing a powerful resume can seem like an art form in and of itself. And when doing so, there are various don'ts to keep in mind: Don't misspell words. Don't go over two pages. Don't write a list of vague skills without providing proof you've actually accrued them.

For Nolan Church, who's worked in talent acquisition at companies like Google and who's currently the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, there's one major red flag. "The No. 1 thing I don't want to see on a resume is probably text bricks," he says, which is to say "endless streams of text that have a lot of words but not a lot of content."

When he sees one of those, "there's zero chance you're going to move forward," he says. Here's his advice on making sure your resume is clean of endless text.