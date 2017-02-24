Here’s how mass deportation would hit your state’s economy

President Donald Trump's plans to deport millions of unauthorized workers will leave thousands of employers scrambling to fill newly vacated jobs.

The impact will be concentrated in a handful of states and industries that rely most heavily on undocumented workers.

Foreign-born workers without legal status make up an estimated 5.1 percent of the overall U.S. labor force, according to estimates from the Pew Research Center, based on 2012 Census data.

But that average masks a wide range from one state to another.

In California, Nevada, and Texas, for example, roughly one in 10 jobs is held by an unauthorized worker, and nearly one in three farm jobs in those states are performed by undocumented workers.

Most states would see a relatively small impact in any mass deportation scenario. For roughly half the states, unauthorized workers make up less than 3 percent of the workforce.

The impact also will vary widely from one occupation to another in each state. In Maryland, Georgia, and North Carolina, for example, more than one in five construction workers is undocumented.

More than one in 10 leisure and hospitality industry workers are at risk of deportation in New Jersey, Utah, Illinois, Maryland, New York, and North Carolina.

Here's how unauthorized workers make up a portion of each state's workforce. Hover over a square for details.