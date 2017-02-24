JC Penney earnings: 64 cents per share, vs expected EPS of 61 cents; closing up to 140 stores

JC Penney is slated to report earnings before the market open Friday.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

— EPS: 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters' consensus

— Revenue $3.98 billion, according to Reuters

— Same-store sales growth: -0.3 percent, according to FactSet's consensus

In January, JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison said the department store chain is getting ready to downsize its fleet. Ellison made his remarks at a real estate conference in Dallas, and they were reported by The Dallas Morning News.



The new came on the heels of store closure announcements by Macy's and Sears.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.