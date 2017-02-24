These oversold energy stocks could be ready to rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eeked out another all-time-high on Friday — its 11th record close in a row.

The S&P 500 also notched a new high and its longest winning streak in nearly a year.

But not all areas of the market are participating. Energy, the worst performing sector in the S&P this year, is down nearly 7 percent.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC looked for the most statistically oversold stocks in the energy sector, as measured by the stock's standard deviation.

Standard deviation is a measure of how spread out a data set is from its mean. In this exercise, the mean is defined as the stock's 50-day moving average.