    A tweet may be to blame for the biggest Oscar goof up in history

    Warren Beatty and Jimmy Kimmel at the 89th Academy Awards.
    Eddy Chen | ABC | Getty Images
    Warren Beatty and Jimmy Kimmel at the 89th Academy Awards.

    One of the biggest goofs in Oscar history might be attributable to a tweet.

    Brian Cullinan, one of two PricewaterhouseCoopers partners responsible for handling the envelopes with the names of the Oscar winners, tweeted a picture of actress Emma Stone on Sunday night. The tweet, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, went out just three minutes before presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong Best Picture winner, one of the biggest Oscar foul-ups ever.

    Cullinan's tweet read "Best Actress Emma Stone backstage! #PWC," accompanied with a picture of Stone. Cullinhan has since deleted the tweet. CNBC confirmed the tweet was posted through a Google web cache.

    PwC told USA Today that Cullinan accidentally gave Beatty the wrong envelope, a duplicate envelope that said Emma Stone won for her performance in "La La Land." The mix-up caused the presenters to announce "La La Land" as the winner for Best Picture, when in fact "Moonlight" had won. The mistake was only rectified after some of "La La Land's" producers had already begun their acceptance speeches.