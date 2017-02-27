A tweet may be to blame for the biggest Oscar goof up in history

One of the biggest goofs in Oscar history might be attributable to a tweet.

Brian Cullinan, one of two PricewaterhouseCoopers partners responsible for handling the envelopes with the names of the Oscar winners, tweeted a picture of actress Emma Stone on Sunday night. The tweet, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, went out just three minutes before presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong Best Picture winner, one of the biggest Oscar foul-ups ever.

Cullinan's tweet read "Best Actress Emma Stone backstage! #PWC," accompanied with a picture of Stone. Cullinhan has since deleted the tweet. CNBC confirmed the tweet was posted through a Google web cache.