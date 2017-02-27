After-hours buzz: PCLN, FTR, PRGO & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Priceline soared 4 percent in extended trading Monday after the company reported earnings above analysts' expectations. The online booking service reported earnings of $14.21 per share versus $13.01 expected by Wall Street analyst, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue also came in higher than expected, coming in at $2.35 billion for the quarter versus $2.32 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Frontier Communications shares fell over 4 percent after the company reported revenue below analyst estimates. The company reported revenue of $2.41 billion, lower than the $2.50 billion projected. The telecommunications company also reported a loss of 4 cents per share, topping the 5 cents per share loss expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Perrigo plummeted 11 percent after the company announced its CFO and executive vice president of business operations has resigned. In a press release, the company said Judy L. Brown will leave immediately and will be tentatively replaced by Ron Winowiecki, their senior vice president of business finance. Perrigo said Brown has accepted a position with another pharmaceutical company and they will begin a search to permanently replace him as CFO. The company also said it sold its royalty rights for a multiple sclerosis drug to Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion dollars.

Tenet Health shares tumbled 11 percent after the company missed earnings expectations. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, while analysts projected 22 cents per share for the fourth quarter. The health care service company's revenue also came in lower than expected at $4.86 billion versus $4.96 billion expected by the Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Workday sank 3 percent lower after the company reported earnings above analysts' expectations. The human resource and financial management company reported earnings of 7 cents per share, while the Street estimated a loss of 1 cent per share. Revenue was also higher than expected with a revenue of $437 million versus 430 million expected, according to Wall Street consensus estimates. The stock is up nearly 48 percent in the last 12 months.