Warren Buffett talks up stocks and his big Apple stake while bashing bonds and hedge funds

Billionaire Warren Buffett, appearing on CNBC for three hours on Monday, trumpeted stocks and bashed bonds.
He revealed a big Apple buy and reflected on a missed opportunity on Amazon.
The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway also detailed three ways he plans to judge President Donald Trump.
Buffett also mused on "obscene" hedge fund fees, airlines, newspapers, banks, self-driving cars and a $1-million-a-year-for-life March Madness contest for his employees.
Here are all the stories culled from Buffett's wide-ranging "Squawk Box" interview:
- Buffett says US stock market not in bubble territory
- Why anyone would buy a 30 year bond 'absolutely baffles me'
- Buffett more than doubled his holdings in Apple in 2017
- 'I don't have a good answer' on why I didn't buy Amazon
- 'Obscene' hedge fund fees make people rich — just not investors
- Buffett to judge Trump on how he handles No. 1 threat
- It's going to be 'tough' for GOP to pass revolutionary tax reform
- Kraft Heinz bid for Unilever was not a 'hostile offer'
- I like airlines because they just 'got a bad century out of the way'
- Buffett sees only 2 newspapers with an 'assured future'
- Here's the very simple 'metric I use' before investing in a bank
- Buffett sees self-driving cars hurting the insurance industry
- March Madness contest: Buffett offers employees a way to get rich