Warren Buffett talks up stocks and his big Apple stake while bashing bonds and hedge funds

Billionaire Warren Buffett, appearing on CNBC for three hours on Monday, trumpeted stocks and bashed bonds.

He revealed a big Apple buy and reflected on a missed opportunity on Amazon.



The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway also detailed three ways he plans to judge President Donald Trump.

Buffett also mused on "obscene" hedge fund fees, airlines, newspapers, banks, self-driving cars and a $1-million-a-year-for-life March Madness contest for his employees.

Here are all the stories culled from Buffett's wide-ranging "Squawk Box" interview: