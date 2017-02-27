Oscar-winner Emma Stone's No. 1 tip for success

For more than a decade, Emma Stone's career wasn't much different from that of her character, Mia, in the 2016 film "La La Land."

In ninth grade, just before leaving high school for Los Angeles, Stone had devised a career plan called "Project Hollywood." As she tried to put it into practice, she found that acting wasn't paying the bills. To make ends meet, the teenage Stone took a side job working at a dog-biscuit bakery.

Fast forward to 2017, and Stone, already one of the Hollywood's critically acclaimed ingenues, has an Oscar win on her resume.

Her best career advice for those with big dreams? Don't give up when you encounter obstacles.

"If you're going through hell, keep going," Stone tells ABC, citing a quote attributed to Winston Churchill. "Just keep going."