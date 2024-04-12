Megan Thee Stallion's diet, fitness and mental wellness routine: 'I want to look as good as I feel'

It would be an understatement to say Megan Thee Stallion, one of rap's hottest stars, has experienced a lot these last few years.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion, was shot by rapper Tory Lanez and was doubted and ridiculed, with many blaming her for what happened or downright denying that it happened altogether. There was a highly publicized trial and Tory Lanez was found guilty in 2022.

"I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me," Megan, whose given name is Megan Pete, said in a recent talk with Women's Health.

This led the rap star to a dark place of depression and suicidal ideation, which she opened up about late last year in her song, "Cobra." But now, she's shedding the past and stepping into a brighter future where she's prioritizing her mental and physical health over everything else.

"Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else," she told Women's Health. "I used working out to escape and to get happy."

And people are noticing her dedication to staying fit, including brands, like Nike and Planet Fitness, that have recently partnered with her. Now everyone is desperate to know just how Megan maintains her stellar body and stays grounded.