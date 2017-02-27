    ×

    Sell Tesla because Model 3 sales will disappoint next year, Goldman Sachs says

    A Tesla Model S in a Tesla showroom in Brooklyn, New York
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    A Tesla Model S in a Tesla showroom in Brooklyn, New York

    Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Tesla to sell from neutral, saying delays in the large-scale production of its next electric car will mean lower-than-expected sales next year.

    "We expect to see pressure on shares as we progress through the year, as cash burn intensifies and the ramp of Model 3 volumes proves to be slower and flatter than assumed in guidance/consensus," analyst David Tamberrino wrote in a note to clients Monday.

