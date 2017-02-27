This 'Star Wars' character altered the toy industry forever

The toy revolution started with a girl named Rey.

Before "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" you would be hard pressed to find a female action figure on the shelves of your favorite toy store.

"[Disney] took a risk and they made a female the hero of 'Force Awakens'," Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM, an online toy review site, told CNBC. "She sold better than just about anyone, except for Kylo Ren, but the villain always sells better."

An accidental phenomenon, female action figures were never supposed to be big sellers. It's why in the last 20 years, it's hard to recall a best-selling action figure that was female.

"They never sold well so companies stopped making them," Silver said.

But the release of "The Force Awakens" in 2015, which pushed "Star Wars" toy sales for Hasbro to almost $500 million, changed that.

Before Rey, kids and collectors alike struggled to get their hands on female characters from their favorite superhero and action movies. Characters like Black Widow and Gamora from Marvel were hard to find or missing altogether from playsets and toy lines. Many angered consumers took to social media to express their outrage over the missing characters.

Even "The Force Awakens" attracted its own share of ire. Initially, Hasbro and Disney were criticized for the shortage of Rey merchandise available in the months leading up to the film's release. However, both companies later said it was a deliberate move to avoid spoilers to the film. Since then, Rey has appeared across all major toy, apparel and consumer product lines.

Now, shelves are lined with strong female characters. At New York Toy Fair this year, companies showcased toys featuring D.C. Superhero Girls (teenage versions of Supergirl, Batgirl and Wonder Woman, among others), Jyn Erso from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and Wonder Woman foam roleplay items.