Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have the same definition of success—and it has nothing to do with money

Though Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are worth $86.4 billion and $76.8 billion respectively, the two friends have the same definition of success, and it's one that has nothing to do with wealth.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session on Monday, Gates replies to the question, "What is your idea of success?" by citing his friend: "Warren Buffett has always said the measure is whether the people close to you are happy and love you."

At 61, Gates has not shown any signs of slowing down. He remains actively involved in running The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. But he prioritizes making time for family.

"I just went on a trip with my 17-year-old son to see six colleges," says Gates. "He is a junior in high school and trying to figure out where he should go. Trips like that have been a great way to spend time together."