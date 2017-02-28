If you didn't get a great rate on your auto loan, it may be time to reassess.

Many buyers head to the dealership not well prepared. Half go into the purchase without knowing their credit score, according to a new report from used-car marketplace Instamotor. Even those who do often fail to shop around for financing.

"People may know their [credit score] number, but they may not know if it's good or bad, or how it relates to the marketplace," said Philip Reed, an automotive expert for NerdWallet.com.

The net effect is that you could end up with a rate that's higher than you might have otherwise gotten, with a little more preparation and negotiation, he said.