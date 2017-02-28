This self-made millionaire bought his first flip while making only $40,000 a year

Succeeding in the real estate industry can seem daunting, but not to Sidney Torres, serial entrepreneur, real estate developer and host of CNBC's "The Deed," which debuts Wednesday. The show follows Torres as he uses his money and expertise to help struggling property investors on the brink of losing it all.
Sidney Torres spoke with CNBC to discuss his path to success and explain why you don't need a fortune to make a deal.
When Torres first became interested in real estate, he was working in construction. "I was making around $40,000 a year because I was working overtime," he says, "but if you take my base pay I was probably making around $20,000 to $22,000 a year."