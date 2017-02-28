This self-made millionaire bought his first flip while making only $40,000 a year

To find the right property to begin building his real estate portfolio, Torres drove around his hometown of New Orleans. One day he came across a reasonably priced property in an up-and-coming neighborhood near Tulane and Loyola University. He reached out to one of his mentors, his grandmother, to help establish a $40,000 line of credit.

"I begged her to do this deal," he recalls, but his now 96-year-old grandmother was not immediately impressed. She pushed Torres to submit a formal packet including a construction schedule and financial predictions.

In a July 2016 interview with CNBC, Torres describes this first deal in detail. "She questioned me on the numbers, which was actually a great exercise for me," he says.

When he finally convinced his grandmother and began the project, Torres felt the pressure associated his grandmother's trust in him. "I was nervous but I was also passionate at the same time," he says. "That passion helped me deal with being worried. It pushed me through."