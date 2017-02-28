Small-business owners are full of questions and regrets about the end of Obamacare

With the repeal of the Affordable Care Act likely but its replacement uncertain, small-business owners are weighing their options for the future.

More details may come Tuesday evening when President Trump makes his first address to both houses of Congress as commander-in-chief.

Trump took executive action on January 20 to "ease the burden" of the Affordable Care Act and formally announced the administration's policy to "seek the prompt repeal" of the law. However, doing so with any speed has proven difficult. The president told a meeting of the nation's governors on Monday, "Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated."

Dirk Bak is simply hoping for cost controls. His business, SDQ Janitorial in Minnetonka, Minn., has been family-owned for 34 years and had been offering its nearly 200 full-time workers coverage even before the ACA became law.

"We saw, two years ago, a dramatic price increase for our premiums," Bak says, adding that the hike was over 30 percent in one year.

Today, 91 percent of full-timers at the facility services company have coverage. "I would like to see the mandates dropped," he says. "Before, it was something that as a company, you had a choice [to offer or not]."