The first project Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak worked on was a high school prank

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak's relationship began well before the two launched Apple in 1976.

In fact, Apple's first employee, Bill Fernandez, introduced the co-founders in their teens, he tells Y Combinator in a series of interviews with early employees at tech companies. Fernandez had known Wozniak since the age of five: He grew up three houses down from his family in Sunnyvale, California. But he didn't meet Jobs until seventh grade.



"Neither of us wanted to play the social games that you needed to play to be accepted into any of the numerous cliques," Fernandez says of Jobs. "So we eventually gravitated towards each other and started hanging out."

