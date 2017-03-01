China is now calling the shots in metals pricing

When iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) surged to a record high last week on expectations about Beijing's infrastructure plans, spot prices in Australia jumped soon after.
This pattern demonstrates China's growing clout in commodity price setting — even when analysis of the market says price should move in the opposite direction.
Prices of the steel-making material have since come off, but China-originating global price gyrations underscore how far the country has come in pricing power on both the spot and in the futures market, particularly for heavily-traded products like copper, which is regarded as a barometer of economic health.
"Over the last two years, the drivers of global metal price discovery have, in our view, shifted to the East," Citi analysts wrote in a report on Feb. 19.
As the largest consumer of a range of commodities from iron ore to soybeans, China has long sought to be the price-maker, rather than a price-taker, for the raw materials it needs. To facilitate its entry into a greater role in price discovery, commodity exchanges, such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and the DCE were set up in the 1990s.