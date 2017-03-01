McDonald's shares halted as executives meet with investors

McDonald's shares were halted for news Wednesday, as the company's executives met with investors.

Shares of the Golden Arches last changed hands at $128.05, up 41 cents, or 0.3 percent. Over the past year, McDonald's shares have risen 7.8 percent.

McDonald's has been working hard to revamp its menu and improve its customer experience and those efforts will not be slowing down, according to CEO Steve Easterbrook. He noted during its investor day in Chicago that the brand will be working to win back guests and reconnect with customers on an "emotional level."

The company lost more than 500 million customers to close competitors since 2012, Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's USA President said. He disclosed that McDonald's test of its Signature Line will roll out later this year and investors can expect the company to step up its menu innovations in the U.S.

Chief Marketing Officer Silvia Lagnado said 4 percent of Mcdonald's sales were used on marketing initiatives last year, a figure north of $3 billion dollars.

Still, despite this investment, comparable-sales declines in the U.S. in the fourth quarter — although smaller than expected — and left some worried about how McDonald's will perform in the coming year when it faces tougher comparisons.

McDonald's did not provide a 2017 financial outlook when it reported earnings in January.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.