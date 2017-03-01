Trump's 94 million 'missing workers' claim is misleading

When President Donald Trump promises to "get Americans back to work," he often points to the roughly 94 million people who are out of the labor force.

But while the number is accurate, it's hardly an indication of massive unemployment. Many of the people who are outside the workforce either don't want a job or can't work.

The number comes from the monthly survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracking the U.S. labor market. Respondents are asked if they are employed, unemployed, or actively looking for work. People who haven't looked for a job in the last month are considered not "in the labor force."

That 94 million figure may seem like a lot. But it's the difference between the total "civilian noninstitutional" population of about 254 million Americans and the roughly 160 million who are employed. "Civilian noninstitutional" just means people who aren't in the military, in prison or a nursing home.

Of those who are able to work and want a job, only about 7.6 million can't find work, as of the latest data.

So, who is in that group of 94 million?