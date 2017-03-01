Trump's latest comments are 'constructive' for drug industry: Amicus Therapeutics CEO

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump drew attention to 20-year-old Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with a deadly muscle-weakening condition called Pompe disease when she was hardly a year old.
Megan's father, John Crowley, is today the CEO of Amicus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for rare diseases. The company has a pipeline of therapies for a range of human genetic diseases, including Pompe disease, according to Amicus' website.
CEO Crowley sought to find a cure for his daughter's rare illness — becoming a pioneer for the drug industry — and Megan's life was saved as a result of his hard work.
His mission is to "champion the development of new medicine," Crowley said in an interview on CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Wednesday.