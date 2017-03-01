Trump's latest comments are 'constructive' for drug industry: Amicus Therapeutics CEO

And in working to grow Amicus' pipeline of products, Crowley's team must now work with the Trump administration. President Trump has said he wants to make it easier for pharmaceutical companies to win regulatory approval for their drugs, and he also wants to bring prices down.

The pharmaceutical industry has been watching Trump closely, digesting what he has to say, as it could impact future research and development in this space.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration refused Amicus' request for accelerated approval of a drug, but Crowley told CNBC he is committed to working with the organization. "We have a great relationship with the FDA, and we're committed to work through issues and evaluate what is in the best interest of the patients."

There are more than 7,000 rare diseases, impacting more than 30 million people globally, Crowley said. Putting patients first is number one, he said, and his team's work also must be driven by science.

Crowley expressed his optimism, following Trump's remarks Wednesday, that the president would be "constructive" for the industry and for regulators moving forward.

On the heels of the company's full-year results out Wednesday morning, shares of Amicus closed the day up more than 17 percent. The stock has gained more than 52 percent for the year.