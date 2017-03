The card's facelift doesn't come cheap. American Express is raising its annual fee for the card from $450 to $550. It is the first annual fee increase for the card in more than a decade and the card would have the highest fee among similar cards offered by other issuers.

The move comes after JPMorgan Chase blitzed the market with its Chase Sapphire Reserve card and a huge sign-up bonus last year, only to cut that bonus in half this month. The revamped Platinum card will feel metallic, like ones provided by Chase Sapphire Reserve.

"American Express is still in there swinging when it comes to high-end credit cards," said Matt Schulz, senior credit card analyst at CreditCards.com.