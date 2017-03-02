It's clear from recent data that more investors right now are seeking stock opportunities in the rest of the world. And there is a good reason for the international market's focus from investors: Developed-market stocks beyond the United States are keeping pace this year with the S&P 500.

So far this year, international stocks are even a little ahead. Many investors may not be paying attention, because it's coming after a long losing streak and as big-name investors like Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett continue to say most long-term investors will do fine with 90 percent of their money invested in the S&P 500 and the remaining 10 percent in bonds. Buffett recently told CNBC he started putting another $20 billion into U.S. stocks right before the November election.



International stocks trailed U.S. stocks for the 85 months through the end of 2016, or just about seven years, according to an analysis by American Funds.



American Funds is especially hot on Europe despite sluggish regional growth. "Europe faces a great deal of political and economic uncertainty," Andrew Suzman, a portfolio manager for the firm, stated in the report. "But if the euro holds together, the European market's valuation differential with the U.S. is not justifiable. When you get political stability, share prices can improve very quickly."



But while American Funds is best known for its history of active management, the latest indications from investors are more use of index funds to gain international exposure. Many exchange-traded funds specialize in individual countries and even particular industries within a country.

Take the emerging markets, which American Funds says is "bouncing back" from a bad stretch and where there are now single-country funds devoted to dozens of global markets. "Times have changed in emerging markets. Materials and energy companies used to be key components of developing markets, but the focus has shifted to technology and consumer companies," the report stated.



"ETF investing is ideally suited toward foreign investing," said Tyler Mordy, the president and chief investment officer at Forstrong Asset Management, headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.