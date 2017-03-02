Rags to riches: Delivery man now China’s third-richest billionaire

Show me the money! A humble delivery man has now become China's third-richest billionaire.

Wang Wei, chairman of SF Holding — the FedEx of China — has seen his fortune grow to around $27 billion, according to a Forbes estimate. Wang has knocked out Tencent founder Pony Ma for the third spot, but is still a few billion dollars behind China's richest man, property tycoon Wang Jianlin, based on a ranking by the Hurun Report.

China's economy has boomed over the years, and so have the pockets of some savvy individuals. The world's second-largest economy now creates one new billionaire nearly every week, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Logistics firms like SF are also riding China's e-commerce boom, as shopping sites run by Alibaba and JD.com have grown in popularity among consumers.

Shares of SF have soared as much as 40 percent after the company completed a backdoor listing last Friday in Shenzhen. Wang, 46, merged his company with one that was already trading — a quicker route to a public debut.