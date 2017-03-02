Snap IPO may boost tech stocks into the summer, history shows

The IPO of Snap, which begins trading Thursday, may hurt technology stocks initially in the week ahead, but should help boost the sector over the next three months, according to analysis of past big tech/social media IPOs.

Snap could garner a lot of attention from tech investors, who may sell other holdings to buy up shares of the hot new entry into the sector. After a short period, the whole industry may get a lift as the new IPO raises valuations for the space in the eyes of investors, history shows.

Using Kensho, CNBC looked at the trading history around the Twitter IPO in 2013, the Facebook debut in 2012 and Alphabet's (Google's) 2004 start.

Here's what happened to a major technology ETF, the SPDR Technology (XLK) and the S&P 500 in the week, month and three months following those IPOs, according to Kensho.

After trailing the market in the first week, tech goes on to nearly double the return of the market three months out.