SNAP SOARS MORE THAN 41%, OPENING AT $24 A SHARE ON FIRST TRADING DAY

Snap started trading at $24 a share on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, rising 41.2 percent from its pricing at the open.

About 100 million shares changed hands in the first 30 minutes of trading — by far the most active stock on the NYSE — after it opened shortly before 11:20 a.m. on Thursday in New York. The stock last traded $25 a share, up 47 percent, around noon.

The company, trading under the ticker SNAP, priced its 200 million share public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday. The IPO was 12 times oversubscribed, sources said.

The opening price of $24 puts the company's market capitalization at about $33 billion, about the size of Marriot and Target. Twitter's market cap is about 11 billion, while Facebook's is about $395 billion.

The young ephemeral photo messaging company posted a $515 million loss last year. Nonetheless, investors have bet on its quickly growing revenue and visionary leader, 26-year-old co-founder CEO Evan Spiegel.