Here's how much Snap's founders stand to make from the IPO

When Snap goes public today, given the expected opening price of at least $22 a share, CEO Evan Spiegel and chief technology officer Bobby Murphy stand to make at least $352,000,000 each.

According to Snap's latest S-1 filing with the SEC from Feb. 27, Spiegel and Murphy plan to sell 16 million shares each. The company has been indicated to open at $22 to $24 a share. It's just a small fraction of the number of shares they own in Snap Inc. Both men will still have 97,164,485 after today's sale.

They're not the only ones who stand to make money. After Spiegel and Murphy, these men are among the top individual shareholders at the company.

Mitchell Lasky, general partner at Snap investor VC firm Benchmark, will sell 10,695,868 shares. At the $22 price, he stands to make at least $235,309,096





Snap chairman Michael Lynton will sell 54,907 shares, which will give him a cool $1,207,954 minimum.

Other investors who will make bank include: