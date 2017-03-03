France’s far-right leader will not be damaged by judicial investigations, says party member

The far-right candidate in the French presidential election has been embroiled in two investigations, but that hasn't and will not impact her campaign, the Front National's project coordinator told CNBC on Friday.

The European Parliament lifted Marine Le Pen's immunity earlier this week, which allows French authorities to question her over the publication of aggressive ISIS photos on Twitter. At the same time, there are investigations into her party's alleged misuse of European funds. However, both cases do not seem to have impacted her polling numbers, as similar events did for other candidates.

"There will not be any consequence regarding the democratic evolution of the election because as you see the figures of Marine Le Pen regarding the polls are still very high despite all this judicial news coming from the European Parliament," Jean Messiha, Marine Le Pen's project coordinator at Front National, told CNBC on Friday.

He added that there's "a political agenda" behind these cases.

Most polls have indicated that Marine Le Pen will win the first round of the election. The latest projections point to about 26 percent of the votes for the Front National in the first ballot. However, they have also shown that she's set to lose the second round of the election.