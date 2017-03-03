The Hollywood Reporter says the Disney CEO is also considering a run, with a lot of nudging by his friends to put those Mickey Mouse ears on the White House. As a business leader widely believed to have fixed a governance mess at Disney when he took over, Iger seems like a logical choice to jump into politics. And who couldn't love a guy who's brought us all the popular pieces of the Magic Kingdom for so long?

The answer could be the voters. It's not that they'd hate Iger, it's just that you have to do more than have a strong resume to win elections. A candidate has to be persuasive and compelling to listen to and watch. Iger isn't a bad speaker, but he's no show-stopper. And he also hasn't ever had to face the kind of scrutiny a successful politician must endure to win an election. Remember, President Trump is in the White House now in many ways despite his CEO experience, not because of it.

3) Howard Schultz

The timing seems to be right for the Starbucks founder and CEO as he prepares to leave the company in time to mount a presidential campaign. In an interview with CNN Money last fall, he didn't rule out a run. And unlike most CEOs, including Iger, he's been an outspoken pundit on political issues and debates for a long time on live TV. He's a better speaker than Iger and even DiCaprio. And there's another factor very much in Schultz's favor: Geography. The unique 50 state reach of the Starbucks chain and Schultz's familiarity with those regions is reminiscent of the invaluable experience Ronald Reagan gained when he spent years touring General Electric plants across the country and getting to know how to connect with an eclectic array of Americans from all those regions.

But Starbucks is no Disney. Sure, half the country seems to be addicted to the product, but it's a company a lot of people truly hate and Schultz is the founder. He's also gone from promoting himself as an independent centrist to becoming much more of a liberal Democrat. That's fine for types like Senator Bernie Sanders, but CEO/outsider candidates do best when they present themselves as being outside the typical left/right divide.

2) Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey just refused to rule out running for the White House in a televised interview. Winfrey is so loved and revered by a significant segment of the population that she would be a formidable candidate for president even if she weren't also a billionaire with a massive media messaging machine at her disposal. This is especially true among white and black women, bridging a divide that made a profound difference in the 2016 election when President Trump won the white female vote. Her political clout is also enormous and has even been calculated by economists who believe her endorsement of Barack Obama in 2008 resulted in more than 1 million more votes for Obama over Hillary Clinton. And those 1 million votes made the difference. Winfrey's influence over the voters is considered to be so strong, that even some of the moderate Democrats at the New Republic wrote in 2011 that they were relieved she was retiring.

So could Oprah win? If we were talking about a statewide election, especially in Illinois, there would be no doubt she'd triumph. But a presidential run is a different animal. Winfrey is popular mostly among women, and you can't win the White House with only the women's vote. Just as importantly, her 30+ years of being treated like a god by her fans and a fawning media will work against her in the rough and tumble of a election filled with opposing candidates and opposition research. Winfrey is no wilting flower, and the struggles she overcame in her youth would serve her well on the campaign trail. But she's simply never had to face a more hostile media and political opponents before. That would likely make her angry, and there's a good chance the voters wouldn't like Oprah when she's angry.

1) Tom Hanks