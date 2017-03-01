Oprah doesn't rule out running for president

Oprah Winfrey may end up running for president, thanks to President Donald Trump.



The media mogul said during an interview on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" that she never previously considered the possibility of running for president since she felt she didn't have the experience. But, after Trump won the election, she isn't ruling out an eventual bid.

"I thought, 'Oh gee I don't have the experience," Winfrey said. "I don't know enough. And now I'm thinking, 'Oh? Oh!'"

Even hedging her answer is a swivel for Winfrey, who in 2015 told "CBS This Morning" she would not run for president "in this lifetime."

