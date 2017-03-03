Self-made millionaire: 'Millionaire is the new middle class'

When Grant Cardone notched his first million, he didn't celebrate. In fact, he barely remembers the moment because "nothing changed," he tells CNBC.

"All of a sudden, when you get a million dollars, you're like, 'Oh. That's nothing,'" says Cardone, who was deeply in debt before building five businesses and a multi-million-dollar fortune.

It wasn't a celebration, he says. Rather, it was a realization that "that's no money. Millionaire is the new middle class. ... When you get a million dollars today, you're going to realize, 'Oh, I've got about four or five years of money.' I know some of you think, 'I can live forever on that.' You're wrong."