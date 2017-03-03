VISIT CNBC.COM

Self-made millionaire: 'Millionaire is the new middle class'

When Grant Cardone notched his first million, he didn't celebrate. In fact, he barely remembers the moment because "nothing changed," he tells CNBC.

"All of a sudden, when you get a million dollars, you're like, 'Oh. That's nothing,'" says Cardone, who was deeply in debt before building five businesses and a multi-million-dollar fortune.

It wasn't a celebration, he says. Rather, it was a realization that "that's no money. Millionaire is the new middle class. ... When you get a million dollars today, you're going to realize, 'Oh, I've got about four or five years of money.' I know some of you think, 'I can live forever on that.' You're wrong."

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone
The good news is, once you start increasing your earnings, your mindset shifts and you build momentum, says Cardone: "It changed my confidence. It changed my belief in me, and it also changed how I considered and defined my own potential."

When you start making a lot of money, "you're just going to want to start making more," he says. "It's not about greed. It's about help, because all of a sudden you realize, 'Wow I can help my church. I can help the local school. I can help my kids more. I can help my mom now.'

"I say, go get rich, go help a bunch of people, and when you get rich, go get richer."

