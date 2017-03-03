Here's what Snap's Wall Street underwriters made off the IPO

Wall Street banks made about $85 million in fees on Snap's giant IPO, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs taking the lion's share.

According to SEC filings, lead underwriter Morgan Stanley got 60 million Snap shares, or, 30.2 percent of the shares given to underwriters — which would mean $25.71 million in fees, the biggest cut of any bank.

The second biggest —Goldman — sold nearly 50 million shares, or 24.8 percent, amounting to about $21.08 million.



Other big chunks went to JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, while a slew of more than 20 other banks sold slivers, each less than 10 percent. (Some of these banks could also have been paid additional fees that haven't yet been disclosed.)