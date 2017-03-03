    ×

    Snapchat IPO

    Here's what Snap's Wall Street underwriters made off the IPO

    Wall Street banks made about $85 million in fees on Snap's giant IPO, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs taking the lion's share.

    According to SEC filings, lead underwriter Morgan Stanley got 60 million Snap shares, or, 30.2 percent of the shares given to underwriters — which would mean $25.71 million in fees, the biggest cut of any bank.

    The second biggest —Goldman — sold nearly 50 million shares, or 24.8 percent, amounting to about $21.08 million.

    Other big chunks went to JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, while a slew of more than 20 other banks sold slivers, each less than 10 percent. (Some of these banks could also have been paid additional fees that haven't yet been disclosed.)

    Signage for Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat, is displayed on monitors on the floor New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the opening bell, March 2, 2017 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Signage for Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat, is displayed on monitors on the floor New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the opening bell, March 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Here's how it works: A group of banks put up the money to buy shares Snap before they were actually listed on an exchange. The banks made the difference between what they paid before the IPO and when the shares were officially offered to the public.

    Snap's $3.4 billion IPO raised more than twice as much as every 2016 venture-backed tech IPO combined, according to Renaissance Capital. But a 2.5 percent rate could be the third-lowest ever for a major technology offering, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year.

    Snap's IPO underwriters had a difficult task, Recode reports: They wanted to make sure an IPO price is not too high or too low before it hits the public market, as early investors and founders of the company wanted a fair deal.

    Here are the banks that underwrote the IPO, and the number of shares they received.

    Underwriters
    Number of shares
    Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 60,484,615
    Goldman, Sachs & Co. 49,600,000
    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 26,500,000
    Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. 20,000,000
    Barclays Capital Inc. 12,000,000
    Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC 6,153,846
    Allen & Company LLC 14,000,000
    BTIG, LLC 923,077
    C.L. King & Associates, Inc. 123,077
    Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 1,230,769
    Connaught (UK) Limited 307,692
    Cowen and Company, LLC 923,077
    Evercore Group, LLC 615,385
    Jefferies LLC 615,385
    JMP Securities LLC 307,692
    LionTree Advisors LLC 923,077
    LUMA Securities LLC 307,693
    Mischler Financial Group, Inc. 123,077
    Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 615,385
    RBC Capital Markets, LLC 1,230,769
    Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc. 123,077
    Stifel Financial Corp. 923,077
    SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. 307,692
    The Williams Capital Group, L.P. 123,077
    UBS Securities LLC 1,230,769
    William Blair & Company, L.L.C. 307,692
    Total 200,000,000



    — Reporting by CNBC's Dawn Giel

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SNAP
    ---