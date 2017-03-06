7 top-paying jobs that you can do from your living room

These jobs have the best work-life balance Monday, 3 Oct 2016 | 10:02 PM ET | 00:42

1. Web designer

Demand for skilled freelance designers has jumped across the board, and the position is expected to be one of the most sought-after jobs in 2017, according to staffing firm Robert Half.

People who are creative and have technical experience with programs like Photoshop and Illustrator and languages like HTML and JavaScript are well positioned to work from home.

Hourly rate: up to $49.73

2. Seasonal tax specialist

Every year, accounting firms bulk up their hiring ahead of tax season, but now companies like H&R Block and TurboTax are increasingly relying on virtual specialists to help taxpayers complete their forms online.

And it's not too late. Job seekers with experience preparing tax returns using tax preparation software and who have their CPA or enrolled agent certification can still land jobs in the weeks leading up to April 18.

Hourly rate: up to $50.52

3. Project manager

Although a large part of this job involves communicating with clients and managing a team, there is still plenty of part-time telecommuting opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Of course, applicants must have exceptional communication and leadership skills and be highly organized.

Hourly rate: up to $50.84

4. Front-end developer

Like web designers, these software developers, who work on apps as well as systems software, regularly top the lists of hot jobs, thanks to the world's increasing digital-centric mentality.

Anyone with the experience, certifications and an understanding of code can command over $50 an hour.

Hourly rate: up to $57.03

5. Chief data scientist

Employment for data scientists are a triple threat – there's hiring demand, high job satisfaction and a hefty paycheck. For those not already in the know, data scientists extract insights from masses of information, usually using math, statistics and programming skills and don't require any additional schooling beyond a bachelor's degree.

"Even if job seekers don't have data science training, there's an increasing number of coding and software boot camps designed to take post-grads with no experience to successful job candidates in as little as a few months," according to a separate report by Glassdoor.

Hourly rate: up to $72.84

6. Ruby on Rails developer

Specialists in this specific coding language can snag project-based jobs that often come with flexible hours and a lot of independence, as long as they have significant experience with the Ruby language and are at ease with complex coding and strict deadlines. "That's why they get paid the big bucks," Reynolds said.

Hourly rate: up to $118.36

7. Telemedicine physician

Virtual doctor consultations are exploding, and that's good news for highly experienced medical and health-care specialists who would like a break from logging long hours at the hospital.

These types of services are increasingly available through health insurance companies for patients who may not be able to get to an office easily, but of course, landing this gig requires board certification in family medicine, internal medicine or emergency medicine with significant clinical experience to boot.

Hourly rate: up to $127.32



