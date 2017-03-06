    ×

    7 top-paying jobs that you can do from your living room

    It turns out you can have your cake and eat it, too.

    These days there are more opportunities than ever to work entirely from home, with a flexible schedule and still earn a very good living.

    Remote.co, a jobs site geared toward working remotely, has compiled a list of seven high-paying, part-time professional jobs, based on salary data from PayScale.

    "As workers are making it more obvious that they enjoy working this way, more companies are adapting," said Brie Reynolds, Remote.co's senior career specialist. "It's a win-win."

    These gigs all pay well — more than $45 an hour — and are well suited for those who want to work from the comfort of their own living room. Not one requires any time in an office cube.

    From developers to doctors, here are seven side gigs for professionals who have had it with commuting.

    1. Web designer

    Demand for skilled freelance designers has jumped across the board, and the position is expected to be one of the most sought-after jobs in 2017, according to staffing firm Robert Half.

    People who are creative and have technical experience with programs like Photoshop and Illustrator and languages like HTML and JavaScript are well positioned to work from home.

    Hourly rate: up to $49.73

    2. Seasonal tax specialist

    Every year, accounting firms bulk up their hiring ahead of tax season, but now companies like H&R Block and TurboTax are increasingly relying on virtual specialists to help taxpayers complete their forms online.

    And it's not too late. Job seekers with experience preparing tax returns using tax preparation software and who have their CPA or enrolled agent certification can still land jobs in the weeks leading up to April 18.

    Hourly rate: up to $50.52

    3. Project manager

    Although a large part of this job involves communicating with clients and managing a team, there is still plenty of part-time telecommuting opportunities across a wide range of industries.

    Of course, applicants must have exceptional communication and leadership skills and be highly organized.

    Hourly rate: up to $50.84

    4. Front-end developer

    Like web designers, these software developers, who work on apps as well as systems software, regularly top the lists of hot jobs, thanks to the world's increasing digital-centric mentality.

    Anyone with the experience, certifications and an understanding of code can command over $50 an hour.

    Hourly rate: up to $57.03

    5. Chief data scientist

    Employment for data scientists are a triple threat – there's hiring demand, high job satisfaction and a hefty paycheck. For those not already in the know, data scientists extract insights from masses of information, usually using math, statistics and programming skills and don't require any additional schooling beyond a bachelor's degree.

    "Even if job seekers don't have data science training, there's an increasing number of coding and software boot camps designed to take post-grads with no experience to successful job candidates in as little as a few months," according to a separate report by Glassdoor.

    Hourly rate: up to $72.84

    6. Ruby on Rails developer

    Specialists in this specific coding language can snag project-based jobs that often come with flexible hours and a lot of independence, as long as they have significant experience with the Ruby language and are at ease with complex coding and strict deadlines. "That's why they get paid the big bucks," Reynolds said.

    Hourly rate: up to $118.36

    7. Telemedicine physician

    Virtual doctor consultations are exploding, and that's good news for highly experienced medical and health-care specialists who would like a break from logging long hours at the hospital.

    These types of services are increasingly available through health insurance companies for patients who may not be able to get to an office easily, but of course, landing this gig requires board certification in family medicine, internal medicine or emergency medicine with significant clinical experience to boot.

    Hourly rate: up to $127.32

