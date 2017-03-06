BMW flexible to Trump's tax plans and Brexit challenges: CEO

German carmaker BMW is ready to "wait and see" before taking action over either a potential U.S. border tax or a "Hard Brexit," chief executive Harald Krueger told CNBC on Monday.

"We have a big footprint in the United States, we are the biggest net exporter from the United States, it is worth $10 billion a year, so I think that is what BMW in the Unites States is all about," Krueger told CNBC at the Geneva Motor Show.

When asked whether BMW would be prepared to move its planned car plant from Mexico to the U.S. in the event of a tariff being introduced by the new administration, Krueger told CNBC, "We are flexible."