China’s rapidly growing smartphone stars set sights on world domination to challenge Samsung, Apple

Look around the Nou Camp, Barcelona's famous soccer ground, and you may see branding for Oppo on a green background. On the t-shirts of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of India's biggest cricket teams, you'll see Gionee emblazoned on the front.

Oppo and Gionee might not be massive brands in the West, but the two Chinese smartphone makers along with other rivals are extending their reach out of their home market with explosive growth, and could soon be aiming for the U.S.

Last year, China's Huawei cemented its position as the third biggest smartphone player in the world by market share, closing in on Apple and Samsung. Oppo grew its global shipments more than 111 percent year-on-year in 2016, and is fourth, while Vivo saw 77.9 percent growth and is fifth, according to Counterpoint Research.

Three of the top five smartphone makers in the world are Chinese and many more from the world's second-largest economy are hoping to see strong growth beyond China, where the market is fiercely competitive.

