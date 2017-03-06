Elon Musk, the billionaire brains behind space rockets and driverless cars, has released an image of a cap for "The Boring Company", his latest endeavor to dig tunnels under Los Angeles. And his fans are getting quite excited.

It all started in December 2016 when the Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted about his frustration with traffic.

And "The Boring Company" was born. Boring, in this case, refers to the act of digging a hole, and Musk used the pun to name his new venture. And, because no company is really legitimate without merchandise, the entrepreneur unveiled a cap bearing the company's name.

Note the attention to detail with the "O" of "Boring" completely colored in to represent a tunnel.

Musk did not say how people can get their hands on the headgear, and has yet to respond to a CNBC request asking for details. But superstar DJ Zedd asked Musk for one, and the billionaire said that he would send him it.

Hundreds of Musk's fans and followers replied to his tweet asking for a cap.

The entrepreneur is serious about his tunnel idea. In January, Musk's team working on the project dug a test trench 30 feet wide, 50 feet long and 15 feet deep at the SpaceX Los Angeles headquarters in the suburb of Hawthorne. The idea is to build a network of tunnels underneath the city that would allow people to travel underground.

As of yet, L.A.'s city authorities have not yet given Musk permission to dig on public ground.

"They have been in preliminary engineering mode and in discussions with us back and forth since a few months ago, but no permit has been issued yet," Arnold Shadbehr, the city manager of LA Hawthorne, told The Guardian in January. CNBC has reached out to Shadbehr to see if there is an update, but is yet to receive a response.