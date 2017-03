"I think it's another thing I've learned since 2008 — we were self-funding so much of our businesses back then, and I'll never do that again," Musk says.

He points out that investors bring much more to the table than just funding.

"Having a broad network of investors is something that I've decided to do, you know, for all my businesses, because you want a good syndicate of folks around you when things are tough," he says. "I think even if you could do all your own funding you should go through the hard work of getting investors because the other thing investors do is that they give you true market feedback on whether what you're doing is correct."

For Musk's mission to help improve access to fresh food across America, that has meant making sure he can see results from the non-profit, community-oriented part of The Kitchen.