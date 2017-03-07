VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

30-year-old millionaire: This is the first step to getting out of debt

30-year-old millionaire got out of debt with this simple strategy
30-year-old millionaire got out of debt with this simple banking trick   

Kyle Taylor knows what it's like to be in — and get out of — a serious financial ditch.

In 2010, the then-24-year-old had $50,000 worth of student loans, lacked a steady job and was unsure if he could pay the next month's rent. At one point, he resorted to picking up change off of the street to buy ramen noodles.

Today, Taylor, 30, is a millionaire and the founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder, a site that offers practical personal finance advice to millions of readers.

While Taylor follows a number of helpful personal finance guidelines, such as having weekly check-ins with yourself to review your finances and saving 50 percent of your take-home income, there's one he says can have an immediate impact.

Taylor insists there are actually ways to start saving even when you're barely making ends meet.

650165973
Lilly Bloom/Getty Images

"If you're somebody like I was, living paycheck to paycheck and wondering how you can get out of the hole," he tells CNBC, "the first thing I recommend people do is to start a second bank account."

That second bank account should be strictly for savings, he says.

"Deposit anything, something. Five dollars, a roll or pack a quarters — just deposit something," he says. "And then use that as a foundation to keep growing from."

The simple act of dedicating one account to savings is a big step forward, no matter what the balance, Taylor says.

He also stresses the importance of keeping this account disconnected from your checking account, so that transferring funds is more difficult.

It works, the millionaire says.

"Even if [you deposit] just five dollars a week, it will get better," he says. "It will keep growing if you stick with it."

Video by Richard Washington

Check out the formula Taylor uses to save big.

This three value system can easily structure your savings
Use this simple rule to structure your savings   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...