Tom Brady's $78 meal kit is all about eating your vegetables

Ever wanted to eat like a Super Bowl MVP? Well, here's your chance.



New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is entering the meal kit delivery space, bringing plant-based performance meals to your table with the help of Purple Carrot.

"The TB12 Performance Meals are designed for anyone who's looking to achieve or sustain their own peak performance," Brady told CNBC. "Whether that's in the gym, on the field, or at work. We want to inspire everyone — not just athletes — to be their best, and I think these meals will be a big step in that direction."

Brady's meals are gluten-free, higher in protein and lower in refined sugar than Purple Carrot's core line of meal kit products. Each week customers will receive three meals for two people for $78, or about $13 a meal.

While the average meal kit costs between $8 and $12 per meal, according to Erik Thoresen, a principal at Technomic, folks interested in Brady's kit likely won't mind the slightly higher price tag.

"What is interesting about meal kits that focus on specialized diets is that they have a very strong and motivated customer base," Thoresen said.

Brady's TB12 brand has a loyal customer base who swarmed to purchase his $200 nutritional manual and $50 snack packs last year. Both products sold out in record time online. In fact, many of the meals in the TB12 Performance box are inspired by or taken from Brady's nutritional manual.

While other meal kits have suffered from a high degree of trial — customers trying one service and then hopping to another — Thoresen doesn't think this product will face the same issue.