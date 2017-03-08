Health-care costs, not new iPhones, are the reason you're broke

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz provoked an outcry after saying that, under the GOP's proposed health-care plan, poorer Americans could somehow afford insurance by choosing to forgo new iPhones.

"Americans have choices. And they've got to make a choice. So maybe, rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest that in health care," Chaffetz said Tuesday. "They've got to make those decisions themselves."

His comment came off to many like a high-tech twist on what self-made millionaire David Bach calls "The Latte Factor," the notion that many people are broke because they spend too much on trivialities like coffee.

Other experts, however, point out that the real reason so many Americans are financially insecure isn't because companies like Starbucks and Apple seduce them into spending more than they should on small luxuries. Rather it's because wages are stagnant, and the cost of necessities such as rent, student loans and, of course, health care are increasing.

Twitter users were quick to explain that the kind of Americans who qualify for the Medicaid expansion are not the ones dreaming about the iPhone 7. And while smartphones may cost a lot, medical care in America is expensive on a whole different scale.