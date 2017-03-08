'It would be a good thing for Dodd-Frank to stay in place': Barclays CEO

Wall Street would benefit if Dodd-Frank, the piece of legislation born out of the 2008 financial crisis, were to remain in place, Barclays chief executive Jes Staley told CNBC.

"My view, or our view, is that it would be a good thing for Dodd-Frank to stay in place and not to repeal it," Staley told CNBC on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump had campaigned for regulatory reform during last year's election campaign and has since actioned an executive order to repeal and replace Dodd-Frank at the start of February.

Several Wall Street banks have criticized the complicated financial regulations put in place by the Obama administration and described them as overly restrictive. However, Staley argued U.S. lenders could stand to benefit by leaving the legislation unchanged.

"We hope the G-20 continues to believe (a level-playing field of financial regulation) such that whether it is the U.K. and the European Union negotiating or the U.K. and the U.S. we keep the free flow of capital open across national borders which benefits everybody," Staley added.