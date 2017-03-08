Dimon makes a point of using the letters to celebrate what he sees as JPMorgan's contrarian streak. His key examples are being skeptical of housing before the bust and also investing heavily in the bank's consumer business even after interest rates fell post-2008 and the near-term profitability of the business shrank. The following explanation may be technical, but it's a good example of a CEO watching a key financial metric turn against short-term profitability and resisting the urge to react.

"Quarterly earnings — even annual earnings — frequently are the result of actions taken over the past five or 10 years," Dimon wrote in 2015. "Our company continued to invest through the crisis — often when others could not — in order to capture future growth. … The best example of this is in our consumer business, where [the bank's net interest margin, or the spread between the rate it pays for deposits and what it collects on loans] has gone from 2.95 percent to 2.20 percent (from 2009 to 2014). This spread reduction has reduced our net interest income by $2.5 billion, from $10 billion to $7.5 billion — or if you look at it per account, from $240 to $180.

"Since we strongly believe this is a temporary phenomenon and we did not want to take more risk to increase our net interest margin (which we easily could have done), we continued to open new accounts. Over those years, we added 4.5 million accounts — and, in fact, very good sizable accounts. This has reduced our operating margins from 36 percent to 32 percent, but we don't care. When normal interest rates return, we believe this will add $3 billion to revenue and improve our operating margin to more than 40 percent."