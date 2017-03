With the U.K. leaving the EU trade bloc, various European countries are eyeing London's spot as the financial center of choice after Brexit.

Luxembourg is one of them.

On a visit to Singapore, Luxembourg's finance minister Pierre Gramegna said the country is already a gateway into Europe and poised for a bigger role.

"We have triple-A ratings from all rating agencies. (There is) a lot of predictability and stability politically, economically and financially," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box".