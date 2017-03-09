Everything you need to know about how to work from home and get stuff done

CEO of a $16 billion business says the way you write emails can break your career Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 | 6:39 PM ET | 00:55

With remote work, nobody will know that you're working unless you tell (or show) them; therefore, remote workers need to be slightly more explicit.

Here's a few of my best remote communication tips.

Make your presence felt

Just because you're not in an office, doesn't mean you can't make friends with your colleagues. You definitely can — I'd argue even more easily — and should for two reasons.

One: Remote work can be lonely so it's really nice to have people to talk with at work, even if it is in an online chat channel, which can act as a virtual "watercooler."

Two: Likability matters. Likable people are more apt to be hired, get help at work, get useful information from others, and have mistakes forgiven.

Most remote teams will have Slack channels unrelated to work, such as "random" to share funny memes, interesting articles and cool images.

At places I've worked, we had a few channels like this.

While we have the traditional "random" one, we also have a "WorkingLikeABoss" channel, where team members share beautiful images from their travels.

We also have temporary channels, such as a "fitness" channel for a current fitness challenge our community team has organized as well as a "SecretSanta" channel for our Secret Santa event — yes, remote teams can (and should) do cool things like Secret Santa.

Be responsive. Don't go off the grid

Despite whether or not your team has a required set of hours when everyone needs to be online, make it a point to be online for at least a few hours when your superiors and teammates are online.

It's especially important to be online when there's a major deadline approaching in case changes need to be made to your work or if a team member needs you to answer a question about something you did.

And if you do need to be offline, let people know in advance and/or click your "snooze" or "away" button so people know you're either doing deep work, in a meeting, or are away from your computer.

Show your work

Because people can't see you working, they need to see your work.

Team leads should send a weekly email, featuring current initiatives and recent accomplishments.

While once a week is enough for company-wide updates, I don't think it's enough when it comes to communicating within your department or team.

For example, I usually have a list of to-dos on my list that I know people will want or need to see. I try to make a point to give them this stuff before they ever ask for it.

This could be as simple as a project plan in the form of a Google Doc or a log of your GitHub commits. Whatever it is, just remember to leave a digital trail of work you've recently done for people to see. This is the best way to show you're working.