8 work-from-home jobs that can pay over $100,000

Working from home has its perks. You can send emails and take calls from the comfort of your own couch. Plus, you eliminate the daily commute.

According to job search site FlexJobs, you can also make a sizable paycheck. The site has provided CNBC with a list of eight of the highest-paying telecommuting jobs currently listed.

Below, we have linked to each listing, which includes salary and benefits information. We also included the general job description and salary range from compensation information company PayScale.

Here are eight jobs where you can earn over $100,000 without leaving your living room.

8. Project manager

The project manager coordinates, documents, and assigns tasks for the project team and provides the team with direction and support.



Salary: Up to $111,000