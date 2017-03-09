Millennials think Snap’s camera glasses Spectacles are ‘weird’ but love the app

Star analyst-turned-venture capitalist Gene Munster sat down with eight millennials this week to get their views on what's hot and what's not.
And right now, Snap's video recording glasses called Spectacles are not cool.
Munster, a VC at Loup Ventures, asked the college students from the University of Minnesota whether it was weird to walk around with Spectacles, and all of them said it was. The millennials said the $130 price tag is too high, with just one in eight suggesting they would be interested in buying a pair if it cost $50.
However, the group said that enough people began to adopt the wearable camera, then they would consider using it too.
Last year, Snapchat rebranded to Snap, but kept the Snapchat name for its disappearing messaging app. Snap calls itself "a camera company" and last year launched Spectacles. It created a lot of hype for the product by only making Spectacles available via vending machines that popped up in random locations. But now the glasses are available online to people in the U.S.