Mark Cuban on Donald Trump: 'He's the Zoolander president'

The audience roared with laughter.

Cuban spoke on a panel alongside car insurance marketplace The Zebra's Adam Lyons. Lyons scored Cuban as an investor in his company after cold emailing him a one paragraph pitch.

Cuban, who called himself a libertarian, shared personal anecdotes about his experiences with Trump, saying he stopped supporting Trump after he "got to know him." He said there would be no appointment from Trump he would ever consider.

"His idea of efficiency is I would send him emails, his assistant would print it, he would write on it, and he would scan it," Cuban said. "He doesn't know how to use email."

The entrepreneur also noted Trump doesn't know how to use Google.

"Just think how efficient he could be if he learned how to use a search engine," Cuban said.

Overall, however, Cuban wants Trump's presidency to be successful.

"First of all he's our president," he said. "I don't care how he does personally, but I want the country to do well."